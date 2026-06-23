Vigil held for 2 teens killed in hit-and-run in New Castle County; driver in custody

The Brief Two 17-year-olds, Cara and Nathan, were struck and killed while walking on South Dupont Highway in New Castle County, Delaware, over the weekend. Police say the driver left the scene but has since been arrested. Family and friends gathered for an emotional vigil to remember the teens, and a GoFundMe has been set up for both families.



Two 17-year-olds, Cara and Nathan, were struck and killed while walking on South Dupont Highway, according to Delaware State Police. Police say the driver did not stay at the scene, but investigators have now arrested a suspect.

Community mourns teens killed on South Dupont Highway

What we know:

Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 1:10 a.m. last Sunday while Cara and Nathan were walking an e-bike in or near the left lane of southbound Dupont Parkway near Denny Lynn Drive. Police say the driver initially stopped but then left the scene.

Troopers later arrested 23-year-old Nizaiah Ellis during a traffic stop and say the car had damage consistent with the crash.

Police say the two teens were headed to Cara's house to leave for a trip with her family later that day.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday for a memorial to remember Cara and Nathan.

"It's still new. It comes in waves but sometimes you just feel paralyzed and numb," said Rachel Roderick and Heather Feeley, the teens' mothers.

"I want others to hug their babies extra tight. Take so many photos you don't know what to do to them. (Say yes to your kids more.)" said Roderick and Feeley.

"Forgiveness would have been easier had he not left our babies. Left. So senseless," said Cara's mother, Heather Feeley.

Roderick said, "It's beautiful. The love is what's keeping us going. The support of the community."

The teens' lives and dreams remembered

Cara graduated high school a year early and was a student at Del Tech, hoping to become a cosmetologist.

Nathan would have been a senior in high school this fall and wanted to own a mechanics business working on boats, motorcycles and cars.

Family and friends described the teens as kind and deeply loved.

"They were so kind. They loved everyone as is displayed here today. No one was not a friend and they loved each other immensely," said Feeley. "They both touched so many lives and I don't even think they realized how big of an impact they left on everyone," said Roderick.

Kaelynn Miller, one of Cara's best friends who helped organize the memorial, said, "Kara and Nathan never deserved this. If anyone is listening to this they weren't just a person. The people you took were some of the most genuine souls out there."

Today would have been Cara's 18th birthday. Parents said the two were dating at the time of their deaths.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Cara's family and Nathan's family.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the investigation or any potential charges for the driver.

Additional information about the ongoing case has not been provided.