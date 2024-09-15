Vigil held for 9-year-old football player killed in crash near Vineland sports complex

A New Jersey community is in mourning after a beloved football coach and a 9-year-old pee wee football player died in a terrible car crash in Vineland Thursday.

Hundreds of friends and family and football players of all ages gathered at Caldwell Park to honor Easton Beisler, a 9-year-old pee wee football player who touched so many lives.

"The best kid," said Amy Lord, Music Teacher. "Every good word that you could use to describe a child he embodied all of those words."

You name the sport and Beisler not only played, but he also excelled.

"He was the GOAT," said Michelle Drewnowski, Teacher. "He never settled for anything than greatness in all aspects of his life."

"As a coach, you could see his basketball game improving and I was excited for the upcoming season. Sadly, he will not get that chance," said Anthony Jackson, Coach.

Easton and Coach Addiel Ortiz both died Thursday after police say Ortiz was driving his motorcycle on Maple Avenue when he hit Lauren Beisler’s SUV with Easton in the backseat.

Members of Coach Ortiz’ team also came to pay their respects for two lives lost in this football community.

"It’s a tragedy it really is. I mean the young man didn’t get a chance to live his life and Coach Addie really didn’t get a chance to live his he’s only 31, four children," said Jerome Clements, Vineland Blitz Coach.

Those at the vigil held 23 seconds of silence to honor Easton and the number he always wore. A time in which his coaches said to remember his teammates may have lost a brother, but they now have an angel cheering them on.

"It’s OK, it’s OK. We’re here to help you and be the best, like Easton would be like we love him. God rest his soul," said Wes Yakopcic, Coach.

There will be another vigil in Vineland Monday to honor Coach Ortiz.

For anyone who would like to assist the Ortiz and Beisler families, a GoFundMe has been established for Easton Beisler, here, while another GoFundMe has been established for Addiel Ortiz, which can be found here.