Villanova head coach Jay Wright tests positive for COVID-19, season paused

Villanova men's basketball has put its season on hold after head coach Jay Wright tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Sunday.

Wright, 59, is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another unnamed staff member also tested positive for the virus, according to a Sunday night release.

"My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom," Wright said. "I am grateful to our Team Physician, Dr. Mike Duncan, who has worked tirelessly to help guide us safely through this."

Villanova's game against Xavier scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 has been postponed. School officials have not announced a rescheduled date.

