Villanova student reports sexual assault on campus by rideshare driver, university says

Students on Villanova’s campus are on alert after a student tells officials she was raped by an Uber driver.

The university sent a notification to the student body Friday evening.

They said a female student told them in the late hours of September 13th into early morning September 14th, she was raped by a male Uber driver in the Commons residence hall complex.

She stated that she was dropped off by the driver and went into the dormitory. The driver walked in after her and assaulted her.

The alert said Villanova police have identified the driver and that driver has been banned from the campus. They also told Uber about the assault.

Officials with the university went on to say the student has received support services.

No information was provided as to whether the identified driver has been arrested or if any legal action has been taken.

Villanova University police continue to investigate the incident.