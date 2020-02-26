Villanova University bringing home study abroad students from Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

Villanova University officials announced Wednesday that they are bringing home students studying abroad in Italy due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Northern Italy.

"Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy. The University is in close contact with other study abroad programs in which Villanova students are participating and will determine appropriate responses to additional disruptions caused by the coronavirus," the university said in a press release.

The epidemic has now spread to more than 40 countries around the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in the Philadelphia area or at Villanova University.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Health officials outline plans for possible coronavirus spread in Pennsylvania

CDC: Coronavirus likely to spread in US, become global pandemic

Trump, US officials send mixed messages on COVID-19 risk to Americans

South Korean coronavirus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected

Chinatown businesses experience decrease in customers amid coronavirus fears

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP