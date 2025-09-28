Vine Street Expressway shooting: Driver injured near Ben Franklin Bridge

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot during a road rage incident on the Vine Street Expressway. The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation. The victim is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.



A road rage encounter on the Vine Street Expressway escalated into violence, leaving a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Expressway shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened on the Vine Street Expressway, also known as Route 676, when a road rage incident escalated around 10 p.m. Saturday night. A shot was fired from a possibly Lexus vehicle, striking the victim's car and injuring him.

The victim, driving a gray Honda Civic, was able to reach officers near the Ben Franklin Bridge for help. He was then taken to Jefferson Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Ongoing questions for authorities

What they're saying:

"With respect to the incident, looks like it originated on the Philadelphia side on the Vine Street Expressway," the Delaware River Port Authority confirmed.

There is still uncertainty about the make and model of the suspect's vehicle, and the Pennsylvania State Police are gathering more information. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

The exact details of the road rage incident and the identity of the shooter remain unclear. The Pennsylvania State Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.