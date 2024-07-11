Parts of Vine Street Expressway shut down for hours near I-76 after 2 trucks collide

A crash involving two trucks is causing major traffic delays for Philadelphia commuters all morning on Thursday.

I-676 is currently shut down on the westbound side from the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Schuylkill Expressway.

Crews are working to clear the scene after a box truck and tractor trailer collided on the busy roadway around 2 a.m.

The off-ramp to I-76 is also closed.

There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to use these alternate routes to avoid the traffic: