Violence in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 2 critical

Police in North Philadelphia are investigating two shootings and a stabbing Sunday that left a woman dead and two men in critical condition.

The first incident occurred on the 2500 block of North Adler Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was shot at least once in the chest.

She was rushed to Temple Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Around 7 p.m. officers responded to the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities say a man in his 20's was stabbed once in the right side of his neck.

Officers transported the victim to Temple Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Less than a half an hour later, police responded to the 1400 block of West Lehigh Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man was shot five times while inside his car.

The victim was shot twice in each leg and once in the buttocks.

He was also taken to Temple Hospital and is critical condition.

Police are working to identify suspects in both incidents.