I-95 southbound lanes reopen after multi-car crash near Commodore Barry Bridge

Traffic
Violent crash closes I-95 southbound lanes approaching Commodore Barry Bridge

A violent multi-car crash near the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday caused a massive traffic backup that stretched for miles.

CHESTER, Pa. - A violent multi-car crash on Interstate 95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge caused a massive traffic backup that stretched for miles on Thursday morning. 

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 4 sometime after 5 a.m. 

Pennsylvania State Police closed all southbound lanes near Exit 4 and funneled vehicles away from the crash site on the Concord Road exit. 

Limited information has been given about how the crash happened or if anyone was injured. 

FOX 29's Bob Kelly said at least one car might have went down an embankment during the crash. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the crash was cleared and all southbound lanes have reopened. 

