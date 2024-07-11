Violent night in Philadelphia: Drive-by shooting, robbery, 4-car crash leave 3 dead and 1 critical

Another night of violence in Philadelphia as four different shootings erupted across the city, claiming the lives of three people and critically injuring another in the span of just a few hours.

The first death happened when police say a 19-year-old man was gunned down while riding a motorized scooter in Port Richmond.

He was found with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and both arms on the 4600 block of Levis Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the drive-by shooting was orchestrated by a vehicle that pulled over and fired at least eight shots at the victim.

A short time later, officers were flagged down to help an 18-year-old man critically shot while driving in North Philadelphia.

Police believe the victim was involved in a four-car crash just blocks away from the shooting, where 12 shell casings were found.

Some of the drivers remained on the scene, while others fled on foot, according to authorities.

A third shooting unfolded inside a corner store in Frankford, where police say a robbery quickly became a homicide.

Police arrived to find a 34-year-old employee shot and killed inside the Pratt Street store with five shell casings near his body.

The store's register was open, and there were several dollar bills on the floor, leading the police to believe that a robbery had taken place.

In North Philadelphia, a 31-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head as Wednesday came to a close with a fourth and final act of violence.

Police are still looking for suspects in all four shootings as no arrests have been made at this time.