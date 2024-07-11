Philadelphia store clerk gunned down during robbery as police search for shooter

A man is dead after a night at work quickly escalated into a possible robbery turned shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Officers were frantically flagged down at a convenience store on Pratt Street early Thursday morning.

They found a 34-year-old clerk on the floor behind the counter with several shell casings surrounding his body.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to his shoulders and pronounced dead minutes later.

An open register and several loose bills led police to believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release a suspect description.

They hope cameras inside and outside the store will help them identify the shooter.

This deadly shooting comes as three other shootings erupted across Philadelphia in the span of just a few hours, killing three people and critically injuring another.