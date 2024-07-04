Video of incident between New Castle County officers and woman under investigation for ‘use-of-force’

New Castle County police are investigating a controversial viral incident caught on video between a driver and officers.

On Saturday, June 29, police say a New Castle County officer was traveling in the area of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway when they say he observed a car committing several traffic violations.

They say the officer was able to confirm that the car's registration was suspended without insurance and observed an old bullet hole in the driver's side door that had police evidence markings on it.

The officer then activated his emergency lights behind the car at Pulaski Highway and Wellington Drive to initiate a traffic stop. However, the car continued down Pulaski Highway, making the right turn onto Brookmont Drive.

The car then continued to the Royal Farms parking lot before backing into a parking space.

Police released body cam video Thursday showing the encounter and said they're aware of video (which shows other angles) circulating online.

According to the body cam footage, the driver refused to get out of the car and asked for a supervisor.

After about three minutes, several other officers arrived at the scene.

That's when the driver gets out of the car, and a scuffle ensues. You can hear officers tell the woman to "get on the ground," "stop resisting," and to "get off an officer's foot."

At one point, it appears an officer hits her.

The woman is eventually handcuffed and placed in a police car.

FOX 29 reached out to New Castle County police for more information, but say at this time, they are not releasing her name or any charges.

New Castle County police say they are conducting a use-of-force analysis, including a detailed video examination. They are also conducting an administrative investigation to determine whether the officer's actions were within policy.

The incident was also referred to the Delaware Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

This investigation is ongoing.