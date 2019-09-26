Virginia girl says classmates pinned her down, cut her dreadlocks on playground

Fairfax County Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl says three male classmates held her down and cut her hair on the playground at Immanuel Christian School in Annandale.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday when one teacher was supervising at least 30 fifth and sixth graders during recess.

Amari Allen, who is African American, says her three classmates, who are reportedly Caucasian, jumped her and cut her hair.

Her family says the alleged attackers said Allen’s hair was “ugly, nappy” and told her she "didn’t deserve to be there" at the school.

Immanuel Christian School Head Stephen Danish tells FOX 5 the school has a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of bullying or abuse, saying: “We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made.”

Allen’s family did call the police who say they are investigating but the girl's family wants the school to also take action.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Allen’s family and the school’s administration met Thursday.

School administrators reportedly asked the family not to post about the incident on social media and said that the school would like to handle this the “Godly way.”

The alleged attackers remain at school. Allen plans to return Monday.