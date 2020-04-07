Virtual DJ lifts fans spirits amid COVID-19

In the mood for some music. Well how about a virtual dance party? FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer spoke with a local DJ that pumps up the volume each week from the comfort of his home.

The music is loud and streaming from Seth Velez’s Vineland basement. He has been a DJ for the last twelve years. Usually he is out at an event, performing sets in front of hundreds of people. The coronavirus has him home…like the rest of us.

“We are in a pretty bad time. I don’t know how many people realize how serious this is," Seth said. “I understand that being stuck inside a house for months doesn’t seem very appealing and nobody wants to do it.”

To ease everyone’s stress. Seth put together an hour long virtual party and streams it live to his Facebook page. This isn’t the first time Seth streamed a show online. A rare form of cancer brought him to the hospital for an overnight chemo treatment. He schlepped his DJ equipment with him.

“I was definitely the talk of the floor for an hour or so. I don’t know if it was positive of negative they were definitely talking for sure," he added.

He’s been in remission for four years and knows the power of music.

“Music does everything. You hear a song and it can transport you back to a time. You listen to a song and be like wow I remember dancing with Shelia back in middle school to this.” He said. “Maybe you had a bad week and you hear a song and you are instantly happy.”

