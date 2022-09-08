VP Kamala Harris visits Houston to attend National Baptist Convention, chair National Space Council meeting

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will be paying the City of Houston a visit over the next two days, where she will deliver remarks at the National Baptist Convention and chair a meeting with the National Space Council.

On Thursday at the National Baptist Convention, the Vice President is expected to discuss how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering costs for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act.

VP Harris is also expected to chair the second National Space Council, which takes place Friday at NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC), and tour the facilities.

