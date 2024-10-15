Walmart thieves get away with TVs worth over $1,200 in Bensalem: police
BENSALEM, Pa. - Two suspected thieves were pictured by Bensalem police in hopes of learning their identities.
Both women are accused of stealing three Vizio televisions from Walmart at 3461 Horizon Boulevard last month.
The TVs were valued at $1,205, according to authorities.
Police say the suspects fled in a black Ford Focus with a New Jersey temporary registration.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.