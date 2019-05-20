Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 temporarily closes

Commuters can expect more traffic delays in Center City, as the Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 closed Monday evening.

The ramp at the 30th Street Interchange in Philadelphia is closed and detoured for 25 days for structural repairs and resurfacing operations.

Drivers are being directed west on Walnut Street, left on 38th Street to University Avenue and then south on 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76. Weather permitting, the ramp is scheduled to reopen on Friday, June 14.

The ramp repairs are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and seven other nearby structures, including the westbound I-76 ramp to 30th Street and the Walnut Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 at 30th Street.

The Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River is scheduled to close for approximately one year beginning in mid-June for major rehabilitation, including steel repairs, repainting and re-decking.

