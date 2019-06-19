Walt Disney World raises price of annual passes

article

Walt Disney World has once again raised the price of its annual passes.

A Disney Platinum Pass, which includes admission to all four theme parks with no blockout dates, now costs $1,119. The same pass previously cost $894, marking an increase of $225.

A Disney Platinum Pass Plus now costs $1,219, a $225 increase from the previous price of $994. The pass includes admission to all four Walt Disney World theme parks, both Walt Disney World water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course.

The price increase comes as the park prepares for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in August. The land has already opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.