Walt Whitman Bridge reopens after truck fire

A truck fire that caused the eastbound lanes of the Walt Whiteman bridge to shut down has since resolved Monday morning.

All lanes have since reopened.

SKYFOX was over the scene as traffic backed up all the way into Philadelphia.

The crash, which happened shortly after 6 a.m., stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes heading into New Jersey.

Firefighters from both Philadelphia and Camden responded to put out the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

