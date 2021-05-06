Walt Whitman rehab project will funnel traffic to one lane in each direction starting Monday

article

The Delaware River Port Authority on Thursday announced a four-month repair project on the Philadelphia side of the Walt Whitman Bridge that will funnel traffic on I-76 to just one lane in each direction.

The Walt Whitman I-76 Corridor Rehabilitation Project will start on Monday and impact a stretch of the highway between Broad Street (Exit 349) and Passyunk Avenue (Exit 347), according to a release from the Port Authority.

Several ramps within the construction zone will be closed during the four-month timeframe as crews work to improve drainage and make repairs to concrete overpasses.

The following ramps will be closed starting Monday, according to the Delaware River Port Authority:

The entrance ramp from Broad Street north to I-76 west will be closed until May 30.

The exit ramp (Exit 348) from I-76 west to Penrose Avenue will be closed until May 23.

The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue north to I-76 east will be closed until May 23.

Roughly two weeks later, on May 25, the Port Authority will close the exit ramp from I-76 to Passyunk Avenue for an estimated two days. On the same day the entrance ramp from Passyunk Avenue to I-76 will close until June 7.

Port Authority officials said motorists can expect detours during the construction.

The Walt Whitman I-76 Corridor Rehabilitation Project began in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2023, according to a release. The project has allocated more than $70M to rehabilitating about two miles of I-76 between the bridge's toll plaza and Passyunk Avenue.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter