Wanted: Police search for suspect in Olney shootout caught on video

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man they say was involved in a shooting on Sunday night in Olney.

The May 17 incident on the 5900 block of North Lawrence Street was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Sunday night, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shootout between at least two people in a rear alleyway.

Police say there may have been a social gathering at one of the homes on the block prior to the shooting.

Surveillance video from the incident shows a suspect, a black male police believe may be in his 20s, firing a handgun while taking cover behind a parked car.

In the video, the suspect can be seen firing several shots as he jumps around on the hood of the car and as he retreats back into the alleyway.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.

