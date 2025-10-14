Warminster man accused of killing girlfriend begins trial

The Brief Michael Dutkiewicz is on trial for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Alyssa Wiest, 25, back in May. The prosecution claims Dutkiewicz had intent to kill, citing internet searches and actions before the shooting. The defense argues the case is about emotions following a breakup and heavy drinking.



The courtroom was filled with emotion as Michael Dutkiewicz faced the first day of his murder trial, accused of killing his girlfriend, Alyssa Wiest, 25, a microbiologist in West Conshohocken.

Prosecution presents its case

What we know:

District Attorney Kevin Steele is leading the prosecution, arguing that Dutkiewicz had intent to kill. The prosecution claims that Wiest broke up with Dutkiewicz about 25 minutes before the murder, following a night out.

The prosecution says Dutkiewicz searched online for how to load/shoot a revolver moments before the shooting and used Wiest's personal revolver. The prosecution also says Dutkiewicz fired multiple shots just before 12:15 a.m. the morning of May 18, with the final one hitting Wiest in the head as she lay on the sidewalk feet from her home in West Conshohocken.

The prosecution called several witnesses, including Wiest's older sister, who testified about Wiest's intention to break up with Dutkiewicz in March. She said her sister felt badly about breaking up before a trip that the Dutkiewicz family had paid for in early May, so she decided to see how the trip went before deciding. Neighbors also testified, describing the gunshots and Wiest's screams as she ran down the sidewalk.

The first responding officer testified as well, showing officers’ body-worn camera arriving at the scene along Moorehead Avenue. The last to testify on Monday was the bartender that allegedly served Dutkiewicz, Wiest and others, hours before the alleged crime. He said he served two rounds of drinks to their table total, and while he was bothered by Dutkiewicz yelling at him twice to get his attention, he did not feel Dutkiewicz was too intoxicated to serve.

Defense's argument

What they're saying:

Dutkiewicz's defense attorney is not disputing who committed the act but is questioning the motive. The defense argues that the breakup was unexpected and that the incident was fueled by emotions and heavy drinking, noting Wiest's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

The defense also suggests that the case is more about the emotional turmoil following the breakup rather than premeditated intent.

The prosecution is expected to call their remaining witnesses on Wednesday and rest their case. The case could be in the hands of the jury as soon as Thursday.

What we don't know:

The trial is ongoing, and the prosecution still has a long list of witnesses to present. They plan to show video evidence from Wiest's home to further illustrate the events of that night.