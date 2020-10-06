Warminster police announce arrest in William Tennent High School shooting

article

A 22-year-old Lansdowne man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at William Tennent High School in September, officials announced.

Warminster Township Police stated 22-year-old Cameron George Scurry was observed in video shooting a handgun at people in the back parking lot of the school, on Lowell Road. The incident took place September 23.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Warminster Police said Scurry turned himself in Monday.

Scurry was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. He was released on $1000,000 unsecured bail.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!