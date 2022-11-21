Warrant issued for suspect in violent attack, robbery outside Point Breeze market

Philadelphia police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect they say stalked customers inside a Point Breeze market before violently attacking and robbing them outside.

Police identified Lance Ryan as a suspect in the Nov. 7 incident that occurred on the 1500 block of Morris Street.

Ryan allegedly entered the store around 8:30 p.m. that evening and began stalking two people inside the store. When they left the store, police say the suspect put on a mask and followed them outside.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Lance Ryan in connection with the violent robbery that took place in early November.

Police released surveillance video of the incident last week that showed the suspect attacking one customer before running outside to violently attack a second person.

The second victim was knocked unconscious and then robbed of their belongings. Ryan then allegedly walked back over to the first victim and took their belongings as well.

Anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts Is asked to contact police.