Warriors Stephen Curry has a broken left hand

Golden State Warriors confirm Stephen Curry has a broken left hand.

The 31-year-old, All-Star, point-guard's injury came during Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns at San Francisco's Chase Center when Curry awkwardly fell in the third quarter.

NBA.com reports Curry had x-rays taken on his left wrist and hand, confirming the break.

KTVU sports director Mark Ibanez said the good news was that "Steph" is right-handed.

Photos of Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry's awkward fall where he broke his hand during a game at the Chase Center.

Some joked on social media that this was the beginning of the curse of the Chase Center. This is the Warriors' first season playing in the brand-new arena. They had previously built their dynasty across the Bay in Oakland, where they won championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 at Oracle Arena, unofficially known as "Roaracle Arena."

The team did not have further details on Curry's condition as of this writing.

Warriors fell to the Suns 121-110.

