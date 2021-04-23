Washington Township High School students get COVID-19 vaccine in school's gym

article

Washington Township High School students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine got their first jab Friday morning at a makeshift clinic held in the school's gym.

Healthcare providers with Inspira Health administered the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older and brought enough doses for 1,000 vaccines.

Students 16-17 needed to get approval from a parent before they received their first shot. Students 18+ were asked to complete a self-consent form.

Inspira Health will return to Washington Township High School in three weeks to give students their second shot.

Principal Jonathan Strout said he is "grateful" that Inspira Health was able to offer the vaccine directly to Washington Township High School students.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Apr. 13 made all residents 16+ eligible for the coronavirus vaccine after noticing an abundance of unfilled vaccine appointments across the state. Both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are said to offer 90% protection against severe cases of COVID-19 months after inoculation.

