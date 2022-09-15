WATCH: Chick-fil-A worker in Florida tackles carjacker outside restaurant in viral video

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed a hero after tackling a carjacker outside the restaurant and rescuing a woman and her baby.

Deputies say this happened at a location in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

In video by Molly Kelner, the worker can be seen jumping on the suspect and wrestling the man as the woman stands by holding the child. A bystander then shouts: "She had a baby in her hands, how dare you! How dare you scare her like that!"

Kelner told Storyful that the suspect was escorted out of the Chick-fil-A "by a manager". She said he then "turned around and started running toward this woman right after he was kicked out." She said he tried to get her car keys, but "wasn’t trying to hit her."

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old William Branch had been charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

They applauded the employee in a Facebook post.

"A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!"