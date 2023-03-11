Watch: Coast Guard pulls 3 people from Atlantic Ocean after sailboat stalls

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and rescue swimmer pulled three stranded boaters from the Atlantic Ocean after their sailboat stalled near the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, it happened this week about three miles offshore from Avon. Rescuers determined it would be too difficult to tow the disabled sailboat because of deteriorating weather conditions. They brought in a rescue helicopter and swimmer instead.

Video shows the rescue swimmer in choppy waters, meticulously retrieving each stranded boater from the water one at a time "to get the outcome we always want."

"A great coordination of assets to get the outcome we always want, the safety of lives at sea. Bravo Zulu to all involved," the Coast Guard said.

Last month, the Coast Guard shared stunning video of a rescue off the coast of Oregon, in which a newly minted rescue swimmer lowered by cable from a helicopter swam to a 35-foot yacht that was struggling in heavy surf. As the swimmer approached the vessel, a large wave slammed into it, rolling the boat over and throwing a man into the water.

The swimmer was able to reach the man and pull him to safety. It turns out, the man who was rescued was an international fugitive also accused of leaving dead fish at the Astoria, Oregon, home featured in the classic 1985 film, "The Goonies."