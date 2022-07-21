Watch: Gunman opens fire on car with 2 inside in Southwest Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for a gunman who police say opened fire on a car in broad daylight last weekend in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the shooting that happened on the 1800 block of South 54th Street in Southwest Philadelphia last Sunday.

The unknown shooter is seen walking past the victim's car, then returning a short time later and trying to open the passenger's side door.

When the car starts to pull away, the alleged shooter fires multiple shots at the front windshield before the car speeds off.

Authorities said there were two people inside the victim's car, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.