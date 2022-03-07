Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Watch: Man tosses child out apartment widow to escape New Jersey apartment fire

Published 
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man tosses child out apartment widow to escape New Jersey apartment fire

A New Jersey police department shared body camera footage of a father and child's harrowing escape from a devastating apartment fire.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - A New Jersey police department shared body camera footage of a father and child's harrowing escape from a devastating apartment fire. 

Emergency responders were called to the South Ridge Apartment Complex on Route 522 just after 8 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire. 

The South Brunswick Police Department said heavy fire engulfed the second and third stories of the building and three nearby companies responded to the fire. 

As emergency responders were arriving, police said a man was spotted in the window of a second floor apartment and appeared to be trapped by the growing fire. 

Three officers and a firefighter rushed underneath the window and encouraged the man to toss down his young child. 

"Pass the baby down, pass the baby!" one officer is heard yelling on body camera footage shared by the department. 

Suddenly, the child flies into frame and is caught by the waiting officers.

Police then encourage the man to jump from the window to escape the growing fire.  He plummets into the frame and his fall is braced by nearby shrubbery.

The father and the child sustained minor injuries, according to the department. 

Nearly 50 people were displaced by the blaze.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter