Watch Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and The Backstreet Boys’ performances from the iHeart Living Room Concert

Weren’t able to tune in to the iHeart Living Room Concert on FOX on Sunday? Don’t worry, you can still jam out to these powerful performances from the benefit event.

On Sunday, Elton John hosted the remote musical concert, where chart-topping performers delivered their own remote renditions of their fan favorites. During the show, viewers could donate to two organizations helping to provide aid to those afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic: Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.



iHeartRadio, the audio organization sponsoring the event, has made

some of the performances available online:

Despite being isolated, The Backstreet Boys managed to still be totally melodious during a performance of their 1999 staple, “I Want It That Way.”

Alicia Keys came out on top during her passionate take of "Underdog."

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong delivered an acoustic rendition of the band’s 2004 landmark “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

Mariah Carey got some virtual singing support during her performance of “Always Be My Baby.”

Even without the other Foo Fighters by his side, Dave Grohl still threw some hard musical punches while singing “My Hero.”

No backup instruments? No problem for Sam Smith, who snapped during a soulful take of his hit, “How Do You Sleep?"

Camila Cabello and Sam Smith collaborated on a fiery performance of “My Oh My.”

With support from Finneas on guitar, Billie Eilish gave a good take on “bad guy,” her 2019 hit.

Between the performances, celebs like Elton John, Lizzo, Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres showed up to send their best wishes to everyone during the pandemic.

