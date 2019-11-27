Watch: Military dad surprises son at 76ers game

Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas returned home from his most recent deployment to Osan Air Force Base in South Korea and surprised his 12-year-old son at the 76ers-Kings game Wednesday night.

It was an emotional moment as Ivan and his dad were reunited after 18 months. The surprise comes at the perfect time since Thanksgiving is Ivan's favorite holiday.

Credit: 76ers

The two are big 76ers fans and have bonded watching the games.

Sergeant Thomas is a Patriot Missile Operator in the Army. He is set to retire from active duty to spend more time with his family.