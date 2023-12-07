Watch: Porch pirate wearing Amazon jacket swipes package with over $1k in Apple Watches, police say

Police in Camden County are looking for a porch pirate who they say wore an Amazon jacket and swiped a package containing over $1k in Apple Watches.

Doorbell camera video shared by Gloucester Township Police Department shows the suspect, dressed in a jacket commonly worn by Amazon delivery drivers, walk up to a home in the Valleybook Development and pick up a small package.

The mask-wearing suspect then returns to a blue sedan parked across the street, and flees the development. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or believes their home was hit by a porch pirate should contact local police.

Police say the stolen package contained $1,229 worth of Apple Watches, and the serial numbers have been listed as "stolen" on the National Crime Information Center Database.

The theft comes days after the Gloucester Township Police Department said they were using "bait packages" with GPS trackers to catch porch pirates in the act.

"I would just warn anybody if you're going to steal a package be careful about it, you might have a Gloucester Township police officer right on your tail," Chief David Harkins told FOX 29.