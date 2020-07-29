Water main break leads to flooding on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

A water main break is causing flooding and issues for motorists in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Southampton Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene which showed water gushing onto the roadway.

The water department is expected to provide more information on Thursday morning. Commuters should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

