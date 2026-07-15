Water main break in Norristown disrupts service, road closed for repairs: Everything we know

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The Brief A water main break at DeKalb Street and Jacoby Street in Norristown is affecting local water service and traffic. Pennsylvania American Water is restoring service and road repairs are underway, with closures expected for a few more hours. Bottled water and a portable water tank are available for affected residents.



Crews are working to restore water service and repair the road after a water main break at DeKalb Street and Jacoby Street, according to updates from the Municipality of Norristown and Pennsylvania American Water.

Water service restoration and road closure details

What we know:

Pennsylvania American Water is in the process of restoring water service to customers affected by the break.

A PennDOT inspector is on site, and road restoration work is underway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the roadway is expected to remain closed for a few more hours while repairs are completed and the street is safely reopened.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding. Additional updates will be shared as they become available," said officials from the Municipality of Norristown.

Residents are advised to use caution if traveling through the area and expect possible traffic delays while crews work to make repairs.

Support for affected residents and timeline of repairs

The water main break has impacted 94 customers, according to Pennsylvania American Water. Bottled water has been distributed to those affected, and a portable water tank is available for residents to fill their own containers at 1007 DeKalb Street.

Timeline: Repair crews remained on site through Tuesday night and expected to complete repairs by midday Wednesday, July 15.

Road restoration began after water service repairs, with closures expected to last a few more hours.

Pennsylvania American Water has provided regular updates and resources to help residents manage the disruption.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly when the roadway will fully reopen or if there will be further impacts to water service beyond Wednesday afternoon. No information has been provided about the cause of the water main break.