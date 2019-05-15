Water main ruptured by construction project in Atlantic City

Crews worked to fix a water main break in Atlantic City Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the water main got ruptured by construction equipment in a waterway under the Albany Avenue Bridge.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

City officials reported two breaks in a water main.

"This contractor was installing a 24-inch fiberglass piling and this 24-inch piling pierced a 36-inch water main," Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott Evans said.

Municipal officials say they were able to get the water main break contained with staff shutting down valves and controlling water flow at critical locations throughout the city. They ask residents to go easy on the supply as the pressure comes back up.

