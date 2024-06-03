Jenkintown water supply safe after cleaning fluid leak: officials

article

After reports on Monday raised concerns about contamination of the Jenkintown Borough water supply, officials say an accidental cleaning leak limited to the storm sewer system was at fault.

Investigators arrived at Greenwood and Glenside avenues just after 1 p.m. and determined a contractor who cleaned the Jenkintown School District Stadium’s seating area had allowed cleaning solution to drain into the storm sewer. Authorities say no creek water beyond the drainage site was affected.

Both the borough’s and the school district’s water systems remain safe to drink from, police say, and school district operations were not disrupted. Residents with questions are encouraged to contact Jenkintown police.