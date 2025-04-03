Video: Man armed with box cutter grabs employee, robs Philadelphia Pretzel Factory

The Brief A Philadelphia Pretzel Factory in Ogontz was robbed this past weekend. Police say a man threatened an employee with a box cutter before fleeing with stolen money. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



A box-cutter robbery was caught on camera earlier this week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

What we know:

An employee told police she was working at the Philadelphia Pretzel Factory on Broad Street when she was robbed Sunday afternoon.

She says a man attempting to buy pretzels suddenly pulled out a box cutter.

Surveillance video shows the man grabbing the employee over the counter before taking all the money from the register.

He then fled to a nearby subway station.

What we don't know:

Police did not release how much money was stolen, or if the employee suffered any injuries.

The identity of the suspect is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.