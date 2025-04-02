Wavy lines painted on road in Montgomery County to 'calm' traffic, police say

article

The Brief A road in Montgomery Township now has a wavy line pattern. Police say the new traffic pattern is meant to calm traffic and slow down drivers. Most residents appeared to be outraged by the change.



A new traffic pattern in one Pennsylvania township has left most residents outraged, and others convinced it was an early April Fools' Day joke.

What we know:

Lines were painted in a wavy pattern along Gray Lane in Montgomery Township last week.

Police say the "traffic-calming measures" were installed in response to numerous complaints from residents about the roadway becoming a "speedway."

"Our Highway Safety Officers and Traffic Engineers have determined that this is the best course of action for the area to ensure the safety of the local residents," police said in a Facebook post alerting residents of the change.

What they're saying:

Residents flooded the comments of the police post, expressing their confusion and anger regarding the new traffic pattern.

Here's just a few of the more than 1,500 comments:

"I am honestly in shock. I thought this was a joke but after reading the comments it doesn’t seem like it’s a joke."

"This might be about the dumbest idea."

"Early April fools joke???"

"Have they ever heard of a speed bump? They do exist for this purpose.... don't see how squiggly lines would stop this..."

What's next:

Police say several chicanes will also be installed on Grays Lane, but didn't provide an exact date.