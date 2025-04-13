Wawa closing 2 more stores in Philadelphia this month

The Brief Two Wawa stores are closing in Philadelphia. Both stores will close their doors by the end of the month.



A convenience food staple in the Philadelphia area will officially shut its doors at two more locations by the end of the month.

What we know:

Wawa has announced that they will be closing two locations in Northeast Philadelphia next week:

On April 22, the store located at 6505 Frankford Avenue will officially shut down, followed by the 6919 Castor Avenue location on April 24.

In a statement to FOX 29, Wawa said the closing decisions came "after careful and extensive evaluations." However, they did not provide any further details.

Dig deeper:

These won't be the first Wawa closings in Philadelphia.

At least six other locations have closed within the city over the past several years, some previously citing "safety and security challenges."

However, more than 20 Wawa stores remain open throughout Philadelphia.