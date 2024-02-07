Expand / Collapse search

Wawa Drive-Thru: First Lehigh Valley location opening this week

By FOX 29 Staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Getting that daily Wawa fix is about to get even easier for one Pennsylvania city!

The local staple is opening a standalone drive-thru at 6216 Hamilton Boulevard in Allentown on February 8.

It's the first Wawa Drive-Thru location in the Lehigh Valley, and only the second in that state of Pennsylvania.

The first Pennsylvania store was opened in Falls Township in 2021, about a year after the Burlington County location debuted its drive-thru.

Allentown's drive-thru will officially open to hungry drivers at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Following the grand opening, the drive-thru only store will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 5 a.m. to midnight.

From hoagies to coffee, you can finally grab your favorite Wawa items without leaving your car!