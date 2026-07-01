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Wawa free hoagie day: How to score a free hoagie on Wednesday

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published July 1, 2026 7:47 AM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 7:47 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Wawa will distribute 30,000 free turkey shorti hoagies as part of Free Hoagie Day on Wednesday. 
    • The first 12,000 will be given to PAL, Philabundance, and Veterans Multi-Service Center. 
    • The remaining 18,000 hoagies will be distributed to the general public outside the National Convention Center.

PHILADELPHIA - One of Philadelphia's favorite 4th of July celebrations is happening today outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Wawa will distribute over 30,000 hoagies as part of its Free Hoagie Day starting at noon.

What we know:

Over 150 Wawa workers spent the morning in the basement of the National Constitution Center assembling 30,000 turkey Shortis.

Wawa will donate the first 12,000 hoagies to PAL, Philabundance, and the Veterans Multi-Service Center. 

The remaining 18,000 hoagies will be given out to the public outside the Constitution Center on Arch Street starting at noon.

What they're saying:

"The massive effort brings together passionate Wawa Associates who are committed to building and serving hoagies during a day that celebrates our heroes, honors the City of Brotherly Love and marks our nation’s birthday during this historic lead-up to America’s 250th," Wawa said in a press release.

The Source

  • Information provided by Wawa.

PhiladelphiaNews