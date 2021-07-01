Wawa Hoagie Day: How to get your hands on a free Wawa hoagie in Philadelphia

For the first time in over a year, Wawa will celebrate Hoagie Day on Thursday by dishing out thousands of free hoagies at Independence Mall to hungry Philadelphians.

Hoagie Day has been a part of Wawa's Welcome America event since the convenience chain became the lead sponsor over a decade ago.

Hoagie Day starts with the "Morning Build" where more than 100 Wawa employees spend five hours crafting 17,000 sandwiches, according to the chain.

FOX 29's Karen Hepp was at the National Constitution Center to learn more on the massive charitable operation.

"The community supports us so we need to give back to them, it's what we do, it's why we're here," a Wawa spokesperson told FOX 29.

Wawa gives its first 5,000 hoagies to Philabundance to help fight hunger in the Philadelphia-area.

The next 2,000 hoagies will be given to the Philadelphia Police Athletic League and Veterans Multi-Service Center at a special "Heroes Lane" located on 6th and Arch from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"As always, Hoagie Day is focused on saluting and honoring our local and national heroes, including fire, police, and the great men and women who keep us safe," Wawa said in a release.

The remaining 10,000 hoagies will be handed out for free during a block party celebration near at Independence Mall starting at noon.

With rain in the forecast, Wawa says it will move its block part inside the National Constitution Center.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter