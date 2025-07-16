Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of beating his mother to death in Burlington County home

Published  July 16, 2025 12:24pm EDT
Burlington County
article

Orsman Summerville is accused of beating his mother to death inside their shared home in Burlington Township.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is facing first-degree murder charges after investigators say he beat his mother to death in their shared home in Burlington County. 

Orsman Summerville is accused of fleeing in his mother's car to Morris County, where he was arrested after being involved in a serious car crash. 

He was arrested after he was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

What we know:

Investigators say family members found 72-year-old Enid Wordsworth bludgeoned to death inside the home she shared with Summerville on July 6. 

It's believed that Summerville fled in his mother's car to flee to Morris County where he was found days later after being involved in a car crash on I-287.

Summerville was taken into custody on Tuesday when he was discharged from the hospital.

He was charged with first-degree murder. 

