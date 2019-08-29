Wawa named best fast food in Pennsylvania

article

Food & Wine magazine named Wawa the best fast food in Pennsylvania.

Wawa beat out competitors Sheetz, Rutter’s, Turkey Hill and GetGo. Wawa is not only a gas station and a convenience store but is also the perfect place to grab a quick, affordable bite, according to the magazine.

Food & Wine writes, "The love for Wawa is centered around three, very key aspects of the experience—there are those hoagies, from a tasty Italian to a not-half-bad cheese steak, all for a few bucks."

The magazine goes on to rave about Wawa's coffee saying "no convenience store comes close."

Does this finally settle the Wawa vs. Sheetz debate?

Jersey Mike's beat out the rest in New Jersey and in Delaware Capriotti's topped the list. The entire list can be found on Food & Wine’s website.