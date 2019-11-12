WCU continues to raise money to save program that helps students with intellectual disabilities

A local family donated $250,000 over the next five years to save a program at West Chester University, which helps students with intellectual disabilities The donation is part of a matching grant so the university still has fundraising to do. They need to raise $35,000 by Dec. 31.

Nate Seagraves is a senior at West Chester. He’s a student in a two-year-old pilot program called the RAM initiative or Real Achievement Matters, which is a certificate program for students with intellectual disabilities such as Down syndrome. College is a dream come true for Nate.

"I love coming here every day when I’m not home I miss my dog a lot, but I mostly love being on campus I love it," he told FOX 29.

West Chester University recently announced that the program was in limbo. The initial grant funding for its three existing students was running dry. They needed to raise $100,000 annually to keep it alive. Deputy Provost Jeffery Osgood donated $5,000 of his own money to support the program.

“The kindness of Mr. Lubert and the Lubert Family Charitable Foundation, together with all those in our community who have given so generously, is palpable and indicative of the support for student success,” said Deputy Provost Jeffery Osgood. “So many have come together to rally support for our RAM Initiative students and a pilot program that can truly transform lives if funded to be a permanent program. The WCU community is especially grateful. We will continue to work hard to raise the funds challenged by Mr. Lubert and our RAM Initiative students will continue to thrive.”

If you wish to help, please click here.