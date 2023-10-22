'We are like family': Beloved neighborhood diner being 'forced' to close in South Jersey

After more than three decades a popular South Jersey Diner is closing their doors.

The owners of Gateway Diner in Westville say they are being forced to do so.

The diner which sits at 106 Broadway has been a piece of history in the borough for many years.

"I've come here since I was a little kid," says Linda Imperatore.

That was when it was called Joe’s Diner, but despite the name change and change in ownership, Linda has continued to be a customer.

Customers say it’s not just the tasty food that keeps them coming back, it’s the people that run the business.

"We are like family to them, we knew their family, the cook Jimmy, we knew his family, and they were just little kids so, that’s tough," says Ken Imperatore, a loyal customer.

After more than 32 years the diner is set to close their doors for good at 9 p.m. Sunday.

"That is why I came to say goodbye, I wanted to give them a hug, because you feel like family when you come here," says Kimberly Renfrow, a loyal customer.

What makes this closure even tougher is that management doesn’t even want to close.

"They’ve become like a second family, an extended family, it’s very difficult," says Angelo Frangos, the Operating Manager of Gateway Diner.

The diner posting on Facebook Thursday that," Due to the Westville Route 47 Bridge Project and eminent domain, we are being forced to close their doors".

"It’s a mess of feelings, of emotions, it’s very difficult, what’s next, what’s to become of my customers, all the hard work blood sweat and tears that we put into the place," says Frangos.

We reached out to the NJ DOT about the project, but we have not heard back yet.

On their website it says the project is going to replace the bridge over Big Timber Creek, along with addressing drainage issues in the area.

"Just because of A little bit of water, it never stopped the people from coming here, they didn’t care it was flooded, it didn’t bother the food," says Ken and Linda Imperatore.

As the time keeps ticking, and the end just hours away, Frangos is continuing to focus on serving his customers or better yet his family.

"I’m grateful and thankful, it’s a testament to how hard we’ve worked and how loyal they are," says Frangos.