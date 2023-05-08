'We lost a good one': Community remembers officer who died from injuries sustained in line-of-duty shooting

A New Jersey community gathered Monday to mourn the loss of a local officer who died two months after he was shot during a struggle with an armed suspect.

Deptford Township Police Officer Ryan Shisler, 27, died Sunday from injuries he sustained during a pedestrian stop turned shooting on Mar. 10. Investigators say Officer Shisler and 24-year-old Mitchell Negron engaged in a struggle on Doman Avenue when both were shot.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and Officer Shisler was taken to Cooper University Hospital for emergency surgery. In the months since the deadly altercation, Deptford and surrounding communities rallied around Officer Shisler with ‘Shisler Strong’ t-shirts and yard signs.

"The impact that he's had on this community, the impact that he's had on the Delaware Valley is immense," Det Sgt. Bob Jones said. "It's something we'll never forget."

Hundreds of law enforcement members from around the area escorted Officer Shisler's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Philadelphia. A growing memorial outside the Deptford Township Police Department was visited Monday by family, friends and community members.

"My son hung around with (Officer Shisler's) younger brother who is now a police officer here," Jim Reid said. "He was a good guy, stuff like this shouldn’t happen, very sad, we lost a good one."

Officer Shisler was remembered by those who knew him as a gentle giant who enjoyed weight lifting and spreading an infectious smile everywhere he went.