Weather Authority: Above-average temperatures continue Monday with sun, wind

It's officially spring and for many that means allergies.

FOX 29's Sue Serio's Monday forecast includes moderate levels of allergens in the air with relief coming Tuesday before levels rise again on Wednesday and Thursday.

A high-pressure system will keep skies clear and sunny Monday.

The next chance for rain is expected to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday's temperatures will see lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s with winds that keep things breezy.

Temperatures remain above-average.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Rain moves in. High: 55, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 60, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 58, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 50, Low: 39

