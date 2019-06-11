Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday in the wake of Monday's dreary weather.

Clouds are expected early before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 80 degrees.

Thunderstorms are expected to return to the forecast Thursday.

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 80 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Rain, thunder. High: 82 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 68