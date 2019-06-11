Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday in the wake of Monday's dreary weather.
Clouds are expected early before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 80 degrees.
Thunderstorms are expected to return to the forecast Thursday.
TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 80 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Rain, thunder. High: 82 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 68